One Motorcyclist Killed, Second Hurt In Central Coast Accident

By 3 hours ago

Authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on the Central Coast, which apparently happened when a rider slammed into another member of a group of riders.

The crash happened just before four p.m. Christmas Day on Los Berros Road, near Arroyo Grande. CHP investigators one member of a group of four motorcyclists suddenly accelerated, and hit one of the other bikes. Both riders were thrown from their motorcycles, but the man who triggered the accident hit a metal post.

The 27 year old Santa Maria man, whose name hasn’t been released yet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other motorcyclist suffered a leg injury.

Tags: 
motorcycle
fatal crash

