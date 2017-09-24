One Inmate Dies, Eight Others Injured In Riot At Central Coast Prison

Authorities are trying to figure out what led to a riot at a Central Coast prison which left one inmate dead, and a second seriously injured.

A disturbance broke out at around 11 a.m. Sunday at the California Men’s Colony East Facility. More than 150 inmates were involved in the fight at the medium security state prison near San Luis Obispo.

Officials with the prison say nine inmates were taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries which included stab wounds. They say one inmate, identified as Matthew Cook, later died from his injuries. The 25 year old man was serving time for burglary. No guards were reported to be injured in the disturbance.