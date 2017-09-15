One Dead, One Seriously Injured Following Head-On Crash On Highway 101 On South Coast

An 88 year old woman is dead after a head on wrong way crash on Highway 101 on the South Coast.

CHP investigators are still trying to figure out how a northbound car got onto the southbound lanes of the 101 near Westlake Boulevard in Thousand Oaks yesterday afternoon.

The elderly Westlake Village woman headed the wrong way was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Her name hasn’t been released yet. The driver of the car she hit was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The accident snarled traffic on the 101 for hours during the afternoon commute.