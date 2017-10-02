One Dead, One Hurt Following Head-On Crash On South Coast

Investigators say speed was a key factor in a head on crash between a car and a big rig on the South Coast which left one person dead, and a second injured.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. Monday on the 1900 block of Eastman Road in Oxnard. Police say the car driven by a 20 year old man westbound on the road was traveling at high speed when it veered into the eastbound lane, and smashed into the semi truck and trailer.

The Oxnard man driving the car was pronounced dead shortly after the accident. His name hasn’t been released. The driver of the truck was treated and released for minor injuries.