Noted Labor, Community Leader In Ventura County Dies

A nationally known labor leader who was later known for his work in the community on the South Coast has died.

Hank Lacayo was a prominent official with the United Auto Workers on the West Coast, and in Detroit. In the 1980’s, he retired from his union work to form a public policy consulting firm which had a number of major corporate clients in Southern California. He lived in Ventura County, where he became involved with a number of non-profits.

Lacayo lost his long battle with cancer. He was 86 years old.