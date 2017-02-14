No Charges Filed In Connection With Traffic Accident Which Killed Ventura County Firefighter

Santa Barbara County prosecutors ruled a tanker truck crash which claimed the life of an on-duty Ventura County firefighter was an accident, and there was no evidence to support the filing of criminal charges.

Ryan Osler was a passenger in the truck which overturned near Lompoc last September 21st, en route to the Canyon Brush Fire on Vandenberg Air Force Base. The Ventura County Fire Department vehicle was eastbound on Highway 246 when it came to a roundabout at Purisima Road, and crashed.

It was dark and foggy at the time of the accident. Osler died at the scene. The firefighter driving the truck suffered minor injuries.

ryan osler
ventura county firefighter

Thousands On Hand For Memorial Service For Ventura County Firefighter

By Oct 3, 2016

Thousands of firefighters, law enforcement officers, and members of the community were on hand for a memorial service Monday morning to honor a Ventura County firefighter who died in a traffic accident while fighting a brush fire in Santa Barbara County.

Ryan Osler died September 21st, when a tanker truck being used to fight the Canyon brush fire on Vandenberg Air Force Base overturned. Around 3,000 people were on hand for the memorial service at Calvary Community Church, in Westlake Village.

Memorial Service Set For Monday Morning For Ventura County Firefighter

By Oct 3, 2016

This is going to be an emotional day for many people in Ventura County, especially firefighters.

A memorial service is set to take place later this morning for Ryan Osler, the Ventura County firefighter who died September 21st in a traffic accident while fighting the Canyon Fire, in Santa Barbara County. As many as 3,000 people are expected for the 11 a.m. public service at Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village.

Osler was an 18 year department veteran who leaves behind a wife and two children.

Memorial Service Announced For Ventura County Firefighter Who Died Fighting Central Coast Fire

By Sep 28, 2016

Plans have been announced for a memorial service for a Ventura County firefighter who died in a traffic accident while fighting a brush fire.

The service for Ryan Osler will take place Monday at Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village. Osler died September 21st, when a water tanker truck being used to help fight the Canyon Fire on Vandenberg Air Force Base overturned near Lompoc.

The 38 year old firefighter leaves behind a wife and two children. He had been with the department for 18 years, and was a fire department engineer based in Moorpark.