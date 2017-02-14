No Charges Filed In Connection With Traffic Accident Which Killed Ventura County Firefighter

Santa Barbara County prosecutors ruled a tanker truck crash which claimed the life of an on-duty Ventura County firefighter was an accident, and there was no evidence to support the filing of criminal charges.

Ryan Osler was a passenger in the truck which overturned near Lompoc last September 21st, en route to the Canyon Brush Fire on Vandenberg Air Force Base. The Ventura County Fire Department vehicle was eastbound on Highway 246 when it came to a roundabout at Purisima Road, and crashed.

It was dark and foggy at the time of the accident. Osler died at the scene. The firefighter driving the truck suffered minor injuries.