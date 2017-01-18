New York Philharmonic To Highlight Music Academy Of The West's 70th Anniversary Season

A South Coast music academy has announced ambitions plans to celebrate its 70th anniversary this year.

Music Academy of the West in Montecito will present 10 World and West Coast premieres, and more than 200 events overall during its 2017 Summer Festival.

One of the highlights is what’s called the largest classical music event in Santa Barbara’s history. On July 31st, the New York Philharmonic will perform in Santa Barbara City College’s La Playa Stadium. To make it affordable for everyone, the 7,000 tickets will only be priced at $10 dollars each, and kids with adults can attend for free. Some of the Philharmonic’s musicians will serve as guest instructors at the Montecito academy, and some top students will travel to New York to train, and play with the famed orchestra.

The Summer Festival will also feature a two day long conference on the evolution of classic music, and the opera “The Elixir Of Love.”