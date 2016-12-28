New Year Brings New Laws Authored By State Senator From Santa Barbara

The New Year is bringing with it a barrage of new laws in California, including more than a half dozen authored by a State Senator who represents much of the Central and South Coasts.

The legislation written by Democratic State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara includes SB 1180, which gives disabled veterans who are new school employees extra paid sick leave during their first year on the job. The idea is to insure the veterans don’t lose their new jobs while they get essential care.

Jackson’s SB 1005 modifies California’s laws to recognize same-sex domestic partnerships. The words “husband” and “wife” will change to gender neutral “spouse.”

And, among the other pieces of legislation authored by Jackson is SB 122, which streamlines the California Environmental Quality Act review process by posting CEQA documents online for open review.