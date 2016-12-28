New Year Brings New Laws Authored By State Senator From Santa Barbara

The New Year is bringing with it a barrage of new laws in California, including more than a half dozen authored by a State Senator who represents much of the Central and South Coasts.

The legislation written by Democratic State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara includes SB 1180, which gives disabled veterans who are new school employees extra paid sick leave during their first year on the job. The idea is to insure the veterans don’t lose their new jobs while they get essential care.

Jackson’s SB 1005 modifies California’s laws to recognize same-sex domestic partnerships. The words “husband” and “wife” will change to gender neutral “spouse.”

And, among the other pieces of legislation authored by Jackson is SB 122, which streamlines the California Environmental Quality Act review process by posting CEQA documents online for open review.

hannah-beth jackson
gender neutral

Related Content

Governor Signs Bill Co-Authored By Santa Barbara Legislator Intended To Deal With Autopsy Concerns

By Sep 29, 2016

The governor has signed into law a bill co-authored by a state senator from Santa Barbara intended to help clarify who can perform autopsies, and who can be present when they are performed.

SB 1189 requires that forensic autopsies be performed by licensed physicians, or surgeons. It also prohibits law enforcement officers involved with the death of a person from being present during the autopsy.

Governor Signs Bill By Santa Barbara State Senator To Help Disabled Veterans With Education Jobs

By Sep 27, 2016

The governor signed into law legislation authored by a state senator from Santa Barbara to help disabled veterans who get jobs in California’s public schools.

SB 1180 gives disabled veterans who are new school employees extra sick days during their first year on the job so they don’t lose their positions because they are getting needed medical care. Democratic State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara says her bill is a way of repaying those who served their country, and are now serving our students.

Santa Barbara State Senator's Bill Targeting Gender Discrimination In Education On Governor's Desk

By Aug 24, 2016

A proposed new law by a state senator from Santa Barbara intended to battle gender discrimination in education has been passed by the state legislature, and is now on the governor’s desk awaiting his consideration.

SB 1375 would require than any school which receives federal funding post information on Title IX on its website, including student rights and school responsibilities. Title IX is the more than four decade old federal law which bans gender discrimination in education.

The legislation was authored by Democratic State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara.

Governor Signs Bill Which Would Make State Laws Gender Neutral

By Jul 5, 2016

The governor has signed into law legislation by a state senator from the Central and South Coasts to update California’s laws to reflect same-sex marriage is legal.

Senate Bill 1005 by Hannah-Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara changes passages in various state laws which use the terms “husband” and “wife” to “spouse.”   Jackson says the legislation helps ensure the equal and fair treatment of all same-sex couples in California.

The legislation for the gender-neutral term “spouse” received bipartisan support leading to its passage by both the Assembly and Senate. 