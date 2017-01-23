New Way to Explore Scenic Santa Barbara Coastline

KCLU's Debra Greene reports on how you can enjoy the beauty of the six-mile Santa Barbara coastline.

There’s a new way to experience the scenic Santa Barbara coast.

Seven podcasts produced by the City of Santa Barbara encourage you to take an adventure through the six-mile coastline from the Arroyo Burro Estuary to the Andree Clark Bird Refuge. Each podcast takes a closer look at the culture, ecology, history and challenges of points of interest along the coastal trail.

"We have the unique opportunity to essentially travel the coast on public property or public access areas, which is not found in many other communities," Parks and Recreation Director Jill Zachary said.

There’s also a video and pocket map for a self-guided audio-visual tour.

This was funded in part by the California State Coastal Conservancy through the Explore the Coast grant program.