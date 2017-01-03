New Traffic Safety Laws Take Effect In 2017

KCLU's Debra Greene reports on the new rules of the road.

New traffic safety laws are now in effect to keep California roadways safer.

In addition to a new law that bars drivers from holding and operating their cell phones, there are other California traffic laws that are on the books starting in this new year.

One involves car seats for children.

“Children under two years of age must ride rear-facing in an appropriate child passenger safety seat,” Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol Sergeant Steven Reid said.

Previously, those required to ride rear-facing were under one year of age.

Another involves a gray area of the law -- lane splitting. That’s when motorcyclists drive between stopped or moving traffic.

“The specific bill would define exactly what lane splitting is," Reid said. "Also, it will permit the CHP to develop lane splitting education guidelines.”

He said lane splitting is legal.