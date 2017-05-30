New Santa Barbara County Grand Jury Report Applauds Juvenile Justice System Operations

A new Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report is giving the county’s juvenile justice system high marks for how it is managed, as well as its success rate.

The report says the county’s two detention centers are only about half full on any given day because of a drop on juvenile crime. It notes lower level crimes are now often being treated with rehabilitation programs instead of punishment. A home supervision program which includes the use of things like ankle monitors, and drug tests in place of incarceration is also showing a solid success rate.

The Grand Jury says the staff is doing a good job overall in running juvenile justice programs, and that community volunteers are adding key support to the county’s rehabilitation efforts for young offenders.