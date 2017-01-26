New Measles Cases Reported On South Coast

  • Closeup look at measles virus
    (Centers for Disease Control photo)

There have been more cases of measles reported on the South Coast.

Ventura County Public health officials say they’ve confirmed four additional cases of the measles in the county this month, bringing the county’s total to five. They appear to be connected to a person who was reported to have the measles on January 11th. Health officials say those infected have been isolated to prevent the spread of the disease.

More than 20 people have been reported to have the disease in California during the last two months, with most of the cases linked together to someone who was infected in Los Angeles.

Aside from the five cases in Ventura County, one case has been reported in Santa Barbara County, and two in San Luis Obispo County.

It’s preventable with a vaccination, but can cause serious illness, and even death among those who are unprotected.

measles
cal coast news

Measles Surfaces In Ventura County; Linked To Los Angeles Outbreak

By Jan 11, 2017
(Centers for Disease Control photo)

A measles outbreak in Los Angeles which led to a case being diagnosed in Santa Barbara County has now touched Ventura County.

A dozen people were diagnosed with the disease in Los Angeles. Then, in December, someone was diagnosed with measles in Goleta. Santa Barbara County Public health officials linked that case to the LA outbreak.

Measles Surfaces In Santa Barbara County; Case Linked To Los Angeles Outbreak

By Dec 30, 2016
(Centers for Disease Control image)

Santa Barbara County Health officials have been scrambling to deal with a case of measles believed to be linked to an outbreak in Los Angeles.

Someone with the highly contagious disease showed up at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Tuesday night. County Public Health officials say all exposed healthcare workers, patients, and hospital visitors have been contacted. The healthcare workers had all previously been immunized against the disease. 11 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the Los Angeles area outbreak.