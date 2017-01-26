New Measles Cases Reported On South Coast

KCLU's Lance Orozco reports on new measles cases reported in Ventura County, bringing the total to eight on the Central and South Coasts

There have been more cases of measles reported on the South Coast.

Ventura County Public health officials say they’ve confirmed four additional cases of the measles in the county this month, bringing the county’s total to five. They appear to be connected to a person who was reported to have the measles on January 11th. Health officials say those infected have been isolated to prevent the spread of the disease.

More than 20 people have been reported to have the disease in California during the last two months, with most of the cases linked together to someone who was infected in Los Angeles.

Aside from the five cases in Ventura County, one case has been reported in Santa Barbara County, and two in San Luis Obispo County.

It’s preventable with a vaccination, but can cause serious illness, and even death among those who are unprotected.