New Grand Jury Report Says Cities In Ventura County Have Inadequate Water Supply Plans

By 3 hours ago

A new Grand Jury report says the 10 cities in Ventura County don’t have adequate long term plans to deal with a major disruption of water supplies, and long term droughts.

The Ventura County Grand Jury says the current efforts are the basic minimum needed to meet state mandated planning requirements.

The study says the strategies rely too much on imported water, and for the development of mostly unfunded new local resources. The report says the cities plans don’t address long term droughts, or the impacts of disasters like earthquakes which could disrupt water supplies.

The Grand Jury is calling on the cities to collaborate with county water purveyors to develop long term plans, and come up the lists of potential water sources even if they are currently unfunded.

