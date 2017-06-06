New Grand Jury Report Raises Questions About Voter Eligibility In Santa Barbara County

A new Grand Jury report looking into voter registration in Santa Barbara County says there’s no evidence of voter fraud in the county, but also notes that the process relies on the honor system over voter eligibility.

The Santa Barbara County Grand Jury says there is clearly no proof of fraudulent voting in the county. But, in a new four page report, it also says the process relies on the honor system to determine someone’s eligibility to participate. You have to be a citizen to vote, but the report notes that you don’t have to be a citizen to get a driver’s license, or social security card needed to register to vote. The application process requires people to declare they are a citizen and meet voting requirements, but there is no formal citizenship verification process.

The report says no evidence of voter fraud was detected in the county in the November, 2016 presidential election.

The Grand Jury says it considers the lack of verification a flaw in the voter registration process, but it didn’t make any recommendations on possible solutions.