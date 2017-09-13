New Details Released In What's Believed To Be Murder-Suicide In Santa Barbara County

Detectives say the murderer, and the victim in what they believe was a murder-suicide in Santa Barbara County had known each other for years.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an apartment on Aldus Drive in Goleta Tuesday morning by reports of a disturbance.

They found the body of Christina Martin of Tampa Bay, Florida in an apartment. The body of Beth Michelle Curnow of Goleta was found in the building’s garage.

Detectives aren’t talking about what they think led to the deaths, but they say Curnow killed Martin, and then took her own life.