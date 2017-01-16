New Congressman On Central, South Coasts Appointed To Key Committees

By 1 hour ago

A new congressman representing much of the Central and South Coasts has been appointed to two key congressional committees.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara of Santa Barbara has been appointed to the House Budget Committee, and the House Armed Services Committee.

Carbajal is a former Santa Barbara County Supervisor who was elected in November to fill the 24th District Seat vacated by Lois Capps, who retired after two decades in office. The district includes all of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, as well as a sliver of Ventura County.

