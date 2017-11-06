New Bus Service Connects East And West Ventura County

KCLU's Debra Greene reports on a new bus line in Ventura County that provides direct access between the east and west areas.

A new bus service that’s launching this week will help connect Ventura County’s east and west areas.

The Ventura County Transportation Commission is opening this East-West Connector on Friday.

VCTC Transit Director Martin Erickson says it improves access to employment centers, colleges, health care facilities and the Ventura County Government Center.

“It’s going to be an exciting opportunity to take a comfortable bus directly across Ventura County from Simi Valley to the city of Ventura stopping along the way in Moorpark, Camarillo and the Esplanade in Oxnard,” he said.

Without this new route, riders would have to transfer in Thousand Oaks.

VCTC is offering free rides during the bus line’s first week of operation from November 10th through the 17th. The buses operate weekdays between 6 am and 9:30 pm.