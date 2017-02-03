New $3 Million Dollar Pledge Made For South Coast Museum Renovation, Expansion

A foundation has added an additional three million dollar commitment to its existing pledge to help fund the renovation, and expansion of a South Coast museum.

The Robert and Mercedes Eicholz Foundation boosted its two million dollar commitment to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art to five million. The extra three million is contingent on the Museum raising a matching three million dollars. If it reaches that goal, it will have $32 million dollars committed towards a $50 million dollar renovation, and expansion project.

The already underway project calls for making seismic retrofits to the downtown Santa Barbara complex, as well as adding 25% more exhibition space, a rooftop events terrace, and additional storage.