Nation's Largest Pro Cycling Event Comes To Central, South Coasts

The nation’s largest professional cycling event comes to the Central and South Coast this week.

The Amgen Tour of California’s third stage will take riders from Pismo Beach to Morro Bay Tuesday. The 115 mile route will take competitors through Guadalupe, Orcutt, Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, and San Luis Obispo.

Then, on Wednesday, the tour will start in Santa Barbara, and travel through Ventura County to Santa Clarita.

The seven stage race crosses much of the state, and features some of the top professional cyclists in the world.

It’s being televised nationally on the NBC Sports Network, with NBC televising Saturday’s final stage from the Mountain High resort in the Angeles National Forest to Pasadena live.