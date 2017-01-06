Murder Suspect Who Was Focus Of Manhunt In Ventura County Arrested

By 49 minutes ago

A murder suspect wanted for the shooting death of his wife has been arrested following an intense manhunt in Ventura County.

Alfredo Ortiz was arrested just after two Friday afternoon in the Somis area.

police were called to the 100 block of Juanita Avenue in Oxnard Thursday morning by reports of a domestic disturbance. Witnesses told officers they saw a man drag a woman into a house, and then heard gunshots.

Officers entering the home found Teresa Ortiz, who had gunshot wounds. She died a short time later at the scene.

A family member told police she was forced at gunpoint to drive the 33 year old man to the Somis area, where he apparently hid out until he was arrested.

Tags: 
oxnard murder

Related Content

Woman Dead, Man Being Sought In What Detectives Think Was Domestic Violence Case In Ventura County

By Jan 5, 2017

A woman is dead, and a man is being sought in what police think was a domestic violence case in Ventura County.

Oxnard Police were called to the 100 block of North Juanita Street at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday by reports of a man dragging a woman into a home, followed by multiple gunshots.

Officers pulled a wounded woman outside, who died despite life saving efforts at the scene.

Police say Alfredo Ortiz of Oxnard is a suspect in the killing. Detectives say the 33 year old man is armed, and dangerous.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released yet.

Ventura County Man Pleads Guilty To Second Degree Murder For Killing Acquaintance With Shovel

By Oct 7, 2016

A Ventura County man has entered a guilty plea to a second degree murder charge for killing a man with a shovel.

Prosecutors say in May of 2015, Maynard Lee Allen struck and killed William Randal Tully at an Oxnard residential care facility. It’s expected that the 55 year old man will receive a 31 years to life sentence when he appears in court in November.

Second Arrest Made For 2014 Murder On South Coast

By Aug 5, 2016

There’s been a second arrest for a murder which occurred more than two year ago on the South Coast.

On February 17, 2014 a volley of shots was fired at two men on the 2000 block of Mariposa Street in Oxnard. Joshua Van was fatally wounded, and died at the scene, while a second man who was shot recovered. In August of 2015, Oxnard Police detectives arrested Alejandro Morales of Oxnard for the attack.

This week, they made a second arrest. Jesus Samuel Duarte was also arrested for the attack, and the murder. Detectives aren’t talking about what they think prompted the attack.