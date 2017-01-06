Murder Suspect Who Was Focus Of Manhunt In Ventura County Arrested

A murder suspect wanted for the shooting death of his wife has been arrested following an intense manhunt in Ventura County.

Alfredo Ortiz was arrested just after two Friday afternoon in the Somis area.

police were called to the 100 block of Juanita Avenue in Oxnard Thursday morning by reports of a domestic disturbance. Witnesses told officers they saw a man drag a woman into a house, and then heard gunshots.

Officers entering the home found Teresa Ortiz, who had gunshot wounds. She died a short time later at the scene.

A family member told police she was forced at gunpoint to drive the 33 year old man to the Somis area, where he apparently hid out until he was arrested.