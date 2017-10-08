Multiple People Injured After Truck Hits Restaurant On South Coast

Multiple people are being treated for their injuries after a truck plowed into a restaurant patio on the South Coast.

Santa Barbara City Fire officials say around 12:30 yesterday afternoon, a man was driving a Toyota truck northbound on the 1300 block of State Street when he left the roadway, knocked over a street sign, drove onto the sidewalk and collided with the patio wall at Carlitos Café.

Authorities say five pedestrians were struck and injured by the vehicle. They were rushed to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. No one on the patio was hurt.

Firefighters determined there were no structural problems with the building wall.

Santa Barbara Police are investigating the cause of the accident.