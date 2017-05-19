Mountain Lion Spotted In Santa Barbara County Neighborhood

A mountain lion sighting has prompted a warning in a Central Coast neighborhood. An adult mountain lion was spotted twice yesterday in a Santa Ynez neighborhood.

It was under a pickup truck on the 3100 block of Samantha Drive yesterday morning. But, by the time California Fish and Wildlife agents could reach the scene to try to tranquilize and relocate the big cat, it had left the area. It was spotted again during the evening hours.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office officials are cautioning people not to leave small children, or pets outside unattended, and to make sure sheep, goats, and other farm animals are in covered shelters at night.

They also say you should bring in pet food at night which might attract small wildlife which are potential mountain lion prey.