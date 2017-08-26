In 'More Than A Picture' Exhibit, History Happens Now

Remembering our nation's history through photographs is the focus of the newest and first special exhibition at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

"More Than A Picture" features more than 150 images from 80 well-known and lesser-known photographers who documented the lives of African-Americans. Their works showcase subjects who, in ordinary and extraordinary moments, shaped history.

One of the oldest photos — of an enslaved family — is estimated to have been taken between 1861 and 1862 on a plantation in Virginia. There is a photograph of the abolitionist Sojourner Truth, a well-known image of Black Panther leader Kathleen Cleaver clutching a rifle and a candid shot of author-activist James Baldwin being admired by a group of sailors in Turkey.

And, alongside the now-familiar photos of civil rights marches in the 1960s, the exhibit includes digital prints from recent protests in 2015.

Curator Aaron Bryant says it was important to integrate the older, iconic civil rights photos with those taken in the past few years, in Ferguson, Mo., and Baltimore.

"We wanted to help people to understand that history isn't just in these objects that you would buy in an antique store, or at an auction like Sotheby's or Christie's," Bryant says. "History is about everyday people and everyday lives. And you can find important significant cultural as well as historical objects right there in your home."

Bryant says some of these photos could be hiding in a family album, stashed away in a drawer or nearly forgotten in an attic or basement. Historical photographs, he says, could even be on your cellphone.

"We wanted folks to understand that history is happening right before our eyes every single day," he says.

Photographer Jermaine Gibbs captured a bit of history when he headed out with his camera to document what was happening on the streets of Baltimore during the unrest following the death of Freddie Gray, a black man who died while in police custody.

One of his photographs now hangs in the museum's exhibit.

It is of a young boy seen from the back, standing before two towering police officers in full riot gear. The tension of the moment is evident. The image shows the boy looking up into the face of the officer standing in front of him and, with one hand outstretched, offering a bottle of water.

"It was probably about 10 o'clock in the morning and the police were actually just setting up, but it was extremely hot," Gibbs says. "And some adults had come out with cases of water, so the young man went over and asked could he have one of the waters, and they thought he was just going to take it and keep it for himself. But what he did was he actually walked over to the officer and handed the officer the water."

Gibbs says he took the photograph in order to show people who might one day see his images that life in Baltimore, especially during that tense time, was not just "chaos."

"I noticed that everything that you saw on TV and everything you saw in the newspaper was giving a more negative image of what was going on, but I actually saw so much positivity at the riots and that's what I wanted to capture," he says. "So when I saw this I said, this is something that, 20 years from now, I can look back and say, 'Yes, this is a powerful image.' "

Bryant says the photos from Ferguson and Baltimore were included in the exhibit to not only show the evolution of civil rights protest but also to explore a concept that is at the heart of the exhibit — the idea of historical perspective.

In selecting Gibbs' photo, Bryant says the aim was to offer another frame of reference in the moment of unrest.

"We get a very different sense about what people who are fighting for justice, or communities who are fighting for justice — what that protest looks like," he says. "This gesture of giving a bottle of water to the police officer is just a part of this boy's everyday life. ... That was very important to show that it really wasn't this community against the police. That there are different perspectives of what actually happened during that protest, particularly from people who were documenting it with their cameras."

Dustin DeSoto and Janaya Williams produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Emma Bowman adapted it for the Web.



MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Let me just take a minute to thank the people who were nice enough to fill in for me while I was away - Noel King, Stacey Vanek Smith and, most recently, Dwane Brown. And while he was here last week, Dwane Brown went to the National Museum of African-American History and Culture. There's a new photography exhibit there which uses everyday images to tell extraordinary stories of history.

The exhibit is called "More Than A Picture," and it features more than 150 pictures from 80 photographers. The exhibit documents the lives of African-Americans going back to the era of Frederick Douglass and Sojourner Truth. There's a picture of a family of nine enslaved people on a Virginia plantation in the 1860s. And it's rare because the museum was able to identify the names of each and every family member.

There's a portrait of Lawrence McVey, a member of Harlem's Hellfighters, a WWI regiment of black soldiers. When white soldiers refused to serve in combat with black soldiers, the U.S. military reassigned this group to the French army, where they fought in French uniforms and earned top honors.

There are also several photos of 1960s-era civil rights marches. And alongside these, there are also photographs of more recent protests in Ferguson, Mo., and Baltimore, Md. Curator Aaron Bryant says a lot of the photographs capture small moments that could easily be overlooked.

AARON BRYANT: This photograph that was taken on I think the 27 of April, 28 of April, in Baltimore 2015, and it was during the Freddie Gray protests. And in the image, what we see are these protesters who are linking arms, and behind them are police officers. So from the perspective of how the image was taken and how it's cropped, we get the impression that the protesters have linked arms in solidarity and they've turned their backs to the police. By - part of what this exhibition is about is perspective. What you see on the surface of the photograph isn't necessarily what the photograph is actually about. And Jermaine could probably tell us more.

DWANE BROWN, BYLINE: In fact, we have the pleasure of - Jermaine, you're going to identify as Jermaine Gibbs?

JERMAINE GIBBS: Yes, Jermaine Gibbs.

BROWN: All right. And so you took this photo. Give us a sense - because even as a storyteller, as a reporter, two reporters in the same place can tell a different story. Your job is to tell a story through the lens. This picture is told in different ways. What was your perspective?

GIBBS: Actually, I watched this before I actually captured it to see what exactly was going on. And what actually was going on was the crowd was starting to get out of hand because of the police presence getting heavier. So this group of men and a mother and daughter actually linked arms to separate the crowd from the police. So their job actually was protecting the police.

And that's what I wanted to show in this because a lot of people during the riots actually portrayed images of Baltimore being a rough and crazy place and everything was just going haywire. But my goal was to go at a different perspective and actually show the positivity that was going on. So when I seen this, I said, this is something that 20 years from now I can look back and say, yes, this is a powerful image.

BROWN: And speaking of perspectives, you set us up nicely because there is one of two photos of a young boy seen around police who are geared up. They've got their riot helmets on, got their shields. And they look - they look a little ominous. However, that picture in terms of perspective is not necessarily what you see. Talk about what was really going on here. Describe it for me, would you?

GIBBS: So it was probably about 10 o'clock in the morning, and the police was actually just coming up, setting up. But it was extremely hot. And some adults, they came out with cases of water. So the young man went over and asked, could he have one of the waters? But they thought he was just going to take it and keep it for himself. But what he did was actually walked over to the officer and handed the officer the water.

BROWN: What's the message here?

BRYANT: Well, you know, of course Jermaine has captured this young boy handing a bottle of water to a police officer. And this is in the middle of protests, right? So we get a very different sense about what people who are fighting for justice or communities who are fighting for justice, what that protest looks like. But protests happen in people's lives every single day, just like struggle happens in people's lives every day.

So this gesture of giving a bottle of water to the police officer is just a part of this boy's everyday life in spite of what we might think his life is like.

BROWN: In this past week, we've heard lots of rhetoric and different perspectives on what we see that went down in Charlottesville. And it makes you wonder, are we looking at the same picture? What can the listener or visitor to the museum take away from looking at pictures from the past as well as the present? And what's the takeaway?

BRYANT: Yeah. I think with these photographs in particular, as we look at photographs from, say, 1861 all the way up to 2015 with the two photos we just talked about, there are a couple of things that connect the past with the present and, I think, the future. What you see is hope and resilience. I think those are really important messages. In spite of how life has been confronted with all kinds of struggles or oppositions or barriers, people have continued to progress because they've maintained their hope and their resilience. And I think ultimately, that's the message of this exhibition.

MARTIN: That was NPR's Dwane Brown speaking with exhibit curator Aaron Bryant and photographer Jermaine Gibbs at the National Museum of African-American History and Culture here in Washington, D.C.

