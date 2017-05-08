On A Mission To Redefine English Muffins, Upstart Bakery Expands

[Youtube]

When most Americans think of English muffins, they probably think of Thomas’. But an upstart bakery called Stone & Skillet is reinventing the English muffin as something that goes beyond morning toast.

The three-year-old company started in Medford, Massachusetts, and is now expanding to the Northeast region of the U.S., with aims to go even farther.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson visits the Stone & Skillet bakery and speaks with co-owners Dan Crothers (@DanCrothers) and Kyle Meekins (@Km0436) about the challenges of rapid growth and big brand-name competition.



