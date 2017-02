The Air Force has announced a missile test launch is set to take place from the Central Coast this week.

Plans call for the launch of an unarmed Minuteman III missile sometime between 11:03 p.m. Tuesday, and 5:03 a.m. Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

It’s part of a series of ongoing missions from the base to test both the equipment, and launch crews. If all goes well, the missile with travel more than 2,000 miles to a remote test range in the Western Pacific.