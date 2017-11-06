With Million Dollar Deficit Looming, Santa Barbara County Looks To Marijuana Tax

KCLU's John Palminteri reports on a plan to incorporate a new pot tax to cover parts of a budget deficit in Santa Barbara County.

Anticipating a large budget deficit of about $20 million, Santa Barbara County is looking toward a new revenue stream: cannabis.

Marijuana growers have about 250 registered sites now in the county.

First District Supervisor Das Williams says the marijuana tax plan still has to be developed and go to the board before it can go to the June ballot for the voters.

He says it will be a direct source of funding that can be in the county budget as soon as the 2018 fiscal year.

The type of pot tax, or the basis for the taxation, has not been described.