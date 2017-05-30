Michael Flynn To Turn Over Some Subpoenaed Documents To Senate Committee

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn will give the Senate Intelligence Committee the documents demanded in a revised subpoena for his business records, as part of the committee's investigation into Russia's interference with the 2016 presidential race.

Earlier, Flynn had refused to cooperate with a broader subpoena that included his personal documents, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

A source close to Flynn tells NPR's Mary Louise Kelly that "we agree he cannot invoke the Fifth Amendment with respect to business records, so he will produce those."

The chairman and vice chairman of the committee, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Mark Warner, D-Va., said last week they had demanded documents from Flynn's businesses, Flynn Intel Group Inc. and Flynn Intel Group LLC. Flynn communicated with Russian officials while an adviser to President Trump's campaign and transition, and discussed U.S. sanctions against the country with those contacts.

Flynn was forced to resign from the administration because of revelations that he had misrepresented his conversations with the Russian ambassador to Vice President Pence.

