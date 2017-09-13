Miami Dolphins Now Practicing In Ventura County After Being Displaced By Hurricane Irma

It’s been a wild week for an NFL team this week, and it has nothing to do with its play on the field.

The Miami Dolphins are practicing in Oxnard, after being displaced by Hurricane Irma.

Irma led to the team cancelling what was supposed to be its season opener against Tampa Bay in Tampa last weekend. With the hurricane approaching, the Dolphins owner chartered a plane to California for not just the players, but their families to get out of harm’s way.

A deal was worked out for the team to use the Dallas Cowboys facility in Oxnard so it could prepare for its game this weekend with the Los Angeles Chargers. The City of Oxnard scrambled to get it ready for the Dolphins, and the team had its first full practice there yesterday.

While a number of reporters from Miami are on hand for the practices, they are closed to the public.