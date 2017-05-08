"Melrose Place" Actor Apparently Stepping Into Race For Ventura County Congressional Seat

An actor best known for his roles in “Melrose Place” and “General Hospital” is apparently going to run for Congress in Ventura County.

Republican political consultants say Antonio Sabato Jr. will take on Democratic Congressman Julia Brownley for the 26th District Congressional seat. Brownley has held the seat since 2013, easily winning re-election last November. She’s up for re-election in 2018.

Sabato jumped into the political spotlight when he spoke at the Republican National Convention last year. The actor campaigned for Donald Trump, and attacked then President Obama. He created controversy during an interview with ABC he incorrectly called President Obama a Muslim.