Measles Surfaces In Ventura County; Linked To Los Angeles Outbreak

A measles outbreak in Los Angeles which led to a case being diagnosed in Santa Barbara County has now touched Ventura County.

A dozen people were diagnosed with the disease in Los Angeles. Then, in December, someone was diagnosed with measles in Goleta. Santa Barbara County Public health officials linked that case to the LA outbreak.

Now, Ventura County Public Health confirmed a case in the county, which also appears to be linked to the Los Angeles outbreak. Both of the people who contracted the disease on the South Coast have recovered, and neither of them ended up in hospitals. Health officials tracked down people who came in contact with the two people infected in the region to prevent the potential spread of the disease.

Measles can be serious, and even deadly, but is preventable with a vaccination.