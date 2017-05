KCLU's John Palminteri reports on May Day rallies in Santa Barbara.

May 1st workers' rallies drew attention mainly to immigrants and their role in the work force.

They gathered in De La Guerre Plaza in Santa Barbara to talk about issues like benefits, deportation, labor, pay, immigration, and legislation to give them more security from Federal action.

Among the many businesses that also closed for the day was the famous La Super-Rica restaurant on Milpas street.

There were also marches in Santa Paula, Santa Maria, and Oxnard.