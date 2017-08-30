Mans Sought For Fatal Hit And Run Crash In Ventura County Arrested At LAX

A man wanted for a fatal hit and run collision in Ventura County in July has been arrested at Los Angeles International Airport.

CHP investigators say Patrick John McVicker was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers Wednesday morning. The 48 year old man was wanted for a July 6th collision on Highway 101 in Ventura.

CHP investigators say McVicker was driving northbound on 101 near Victoria Avenue when he hit another northbound car, causing it to crash. The driver of the other car, John Slade of Ojai, was fatally injured. Investigators say McVicker fled the scene, leaving a passenger and his car at the scene.

Law enforcement agencies have been looking for him for weeks, with officials saying they believed he was hiding in the area with the help of friends.

Details of his arrest at LAX haven’t been released yet.

Slade was a popular director drama teacher, and director who was returning home from a rehearsal for a new theater production at California Lutheran University when the collision occurred.