Man Who Picks Up Hitchhiker On Central Coast Ends Up Being Carjacked

A man who gave a hitchhiker a ride on the Central Coast ended up regretting his goodwill, when the hitchhiker attacked him, and stole his pickup truck.

The driver picked up a man yesterday afternoon on the northbound Highway 101 Clark Avenue onramp in Orcutt. Moments later, the young man started attacking the driver. As the motorist tried to fight off the attacker, he collided with a van before being able to stop the pickup truck. The driver, and a passenger in a van tried to stop the hitchhiker, but then the young man pulled out a knife. The young man slashed the tires in the van, and then stole the pickup truck.

No one was seriously injured, but the carjacker is still at large.

The man is described as a while male between 18 and 20 years old, with tattoos on his arms and neck. The truck is a GMC Sierra, with license plate 45169M1.