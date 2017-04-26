Man On Trial For Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend In Santa Barbara Has Change Of Heart, Pleads Guilty

By 19 minutes ago

A man on trial for the October, 2014 murder of his ex-girlfriend in Santa Barbara had pled guilty to second degree murder, and agreed to a 16 year sentence in state prison.

Prosecutors say Aubrey Dupree Wadford stabbed Angela Lasky to death in the apartment they had been sharing while their two year old daughter was sleeping in a nearby room. Even though their relationship was apparently over, the two were living together to care for the child.

Neighbors testified during the trial that the duo fought frequently.

Wadford’s trial had been underway for two weeks when he decided to plead guilty to the murder charges, as well as a special allegation of using a deadly weapon for the crime.

