Man Surrenders After Four Hour Confrontation With Police In Ventura County

Tension was high in part of one Ventura County community Friday, as a man stopped by police barricaded himself in his truck on a normally busy city street.

It started at around 10 a.m. Friday on First Street, near Cochran in Simi Valley. Police stopped the truck after officers say they noticed it was being driven erratically, blocking it with patrol vehicles. The driver, who hasn’t been identified yet, refused to surrender.

There was concern that the man might be armed, so negotiators and a SWAT team were called to the scene. The commotion disrupted business at two nearby auto dealerships.

The man surrendered about four hours later. No one was hurt.