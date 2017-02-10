Man Surrenders After Four Hour Confrontation With Police In Ventura County

By 2 minutes ago

Tension was high in part of one Ventura County community Friday, as a man stopped by police barricaded himself in his truck on a normally busy city street.

It started at around 10 a.m. Friday on First Street, near Cochran in Simi Valley. Police stopped the truck after officers say they noticed it was being driven erratically, blocking it with patrol vehicles. The driver, who hasn’t been identified yet, refused to surrender.

There was concern that the man might be armed, so negotiators and a SWAT team were called to the scene. The commotion disrupted business at two nearby auto dealerships.

The man surrendered about four hours later. No one was hurt.

Tags: 
swat team
simi valley

Related Content

Police Search for Man Wanted for Attempted Murder on South Coast

By Feb 4, 2017

Authorities on the South Coast are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder in a stabbing that left a victim in critical condition.

Simi Valley Police say they received a 911 call around 8 last night to report that a crime took place on the 200 block of Ulysses Street. Officers discovered a 32-year-old man, who lived in the home, suffering from life-threatening stab wounds to his torso. Emergency responders treated the man and then rushed him to Los Robles Hospital where he remains in a medically induced coma and in critical condition.

South, Central Coast Residents Can Help Fight Crime

By Jan 14, 2017
Photo by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

It’s now easier for residents living on the South and Central Coasts to help law enforcement agencies fight crime.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has introduced a new citizen online reporting website. The public can file incident reports – including lost property, identity theft and vandalism – 24 hours a day online.

"It allows deputies to focus on priority calls instead of filling out paperwork that the citizen can easily fill out themselves," Kelly Hoover with the Sheriff’s Office said. "It just frees them up to do more proactive police work."  

She added that residents should still call the sheriff’s office for any in-progress calls or 911 emergencies.