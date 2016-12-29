Man Struck, Killed By Passenger Train On South Coast Now Identified

By 13 minutes ago

A man struck, and killed by a passenger train on the South Coast is now being identified.

James Kilduff of Ventura died in the Tuesday afternoon accident. Ventura Police say the northbound Amtrak train’s crew told them the 50 year old man was sitting on the tracks on a trestle near California Street, and Harbor Boulevard. Kilduff tried to get out of the train’s path, but was unable to move in time. The train was travelling at about 50 miles an hour, and was unable to stop in time.

Kilduff was pronounced dead at the scene. No one on the train was hurt.

amtrak train
train hits man

