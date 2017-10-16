Man Struck, Killed By Passenger Train On South Coast Identified

By 8 hours ago

A Santa Barbara County man is now being identified as the person struck and killed by a passenger train over the weekend on the South Coast.

Timothy Manning Sanchez was walking on the railroad tracks near Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito Saturday morning when he was hit by a northbound Amtrak passenger train.

The train’s crew used its horn and whistle to try to warn the 46 year old Santa Barbara man. They also hit the train’s emergency brakes, but it was unable to stop in time.

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office is trying to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the death.

Tags: 
fatal train accident

Woman Struck, Killed By Train On South Coast Identified

By Aug 21, 2017

A Santa Barbara County woman has been identified as the person struck, and killed by a passenger train over the weekend in Montecito.

Elaine Enick was walking on the tracks near Butterfly Lane in Montecito Saturday afternoon when a northbound Amtrak train approached the area. The train’s crew saw the 62 year old Montecito woman on the tracks, and activated the horn, whistle and breaking system.

They say the woman didn’t respond, and they were unable to stop in time. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is investigating the death, and an autopsy is pending.