Man Struck, Killed By Passenger Train On South Coast Identified

A Santa Barbara County man is now being identified as the person struck and killed by a passenger train over the weekend on the South Coast.

Timothy Manning Sanchez was walking on the railroad tracks near Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito Saturday morning when he was hit by a northbound Amtrak passenger train.

The train’s crew used its horn and whistle to try to warn the 46 year old Santa Barbara man. They also hit the train’s emergency brakes, but it was unable to stop in time.

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office is trying to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the death.