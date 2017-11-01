Man Sought In What's Being Called Attempted Kidnapping On Central Coast

Authorities say they are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a teenager on the Central Coast.

A 15 year old boy was walking to school near Foster Road, and Cedarhurst Drive in Orcutt at about eight a.m. Wednesday when a man grabbed him from behind in a bear hug. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detective say the man dragged the boy backwards for about 15 feet, until the teen was able to kick his way free, and flee.

The teen’s adult sister who saw part of the incident called 911. The teen was shaken, but unhurt.

The wanted man is described as a Hispanic male wearing a black sweatshirt, green shorts, and standing about 5’10” tall. It’s believed he was driving an older model white pickup truck.