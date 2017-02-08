Man Sought For Ventura County Stabbing Identified As Man Killed In Confrontation With CHP Officers

A man shot and killed in a confrontation with CHP officers in Santa Monica is now being identified as the person sought for the attempted murder of a Simi Valley man.

Gerardo Vasquez had been wanted for the Friday night stabbing of his roommate on the 200 block of Ulysses Street in Simi Valley. The 32 year old victim was serious injured.

Just after 12 Monday morning, CHP officers found a man armed with a knife on the median of the 10 Freeway near Pico Boulevard. They say he ran off the freeway and towards an officer when he was shot. Officers say he was then shot a second time as he threw the knife towards them.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is handling the investigation, say it appears that it was what’s known as a “suicide by cop” incident, in which Vasquez took actions forcing officers to shoot.