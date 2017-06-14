Man Shot In South Coast Park Dies From Wounds

By 59 minutes ago

A man shot and seriously wounded in a South Coast park night has died.

Eduard Banales was shot Sunday night in Oxnard’s Wilson Park, on the 300 block of North C Street. The 33 year old Oxnard man died Tuesday afternoon.

The motive for the attack is unknown.

oxnard shooting

