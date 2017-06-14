Man Shot In South Coast Park Dies From Wounds

One person is dead, and a second seriously injured following a shooting in Ventura County.

It happened just after 10 a.m., on the 2000 block of Almanor Drive in Oxnard.

Oxnard Police say they received a 911 call from someone who said they were responsible for a shooting, and when officers arrived, the caller was waiting for them, and surrendered. One person was found dead at the home, and a second is now in critical condition at a hospital.

There’s no word yet on the names of the victims, or what police think may have led to the shootings.