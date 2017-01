Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death on the South Coast.

Oxnard Police were called to the 6000 block of Perkins Road Tuesday night by reports of a shooting. They found a 30 year old man with gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced Christopher Barajas of Oxnard dead at the scene. The shooting took place in an isolated industrial area.

Detectives aren’t talking about possible motives for the killing.