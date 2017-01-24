Man Shot To Death In Confrontation With Officers On Central Coast Now Being Identified

Authorities are now releasing the name of a man apparently shot to death in an officer-involved shooting on the Central Coast.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies looking for a wanted suspect stopped a car on the southbound 101 near the Santa Barbara Road exit in Atascadero just after 12 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies say as they approached the man, he pulled out a gun. They opened fire, and retreated. After backup officers arrived and the freeway was closed, officers again approached the car and discovered the man was dead.

He’s being identified as Josue Gallardo, a man Sheriff’s Office officials say was a transient from the Paso Robles area. They say the 34 year old man was wanted for a domestic violence incident in June.

Sections of Highway 101 in the area of the shooting were closed for about six hours early Tuesday morning.