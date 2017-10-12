Man Shot In Confrontation With Police Officers In Ventura County

By 33 minutes ago

A man taken to a hospital because of mental health concerns was shot by police in Ventura County, after officers say he threatened them with a board.

The 46 year old man had been taken to Simi Valley Hospital Wednesday. He apparently fled at around 3:30 p.m., and broke into a nearby clinic, where officers say he frightened staff and patients by breaking a window.

Simi Valley Police officers arriving at the scene on the 2700 block of Alamo Avenue say they were confronted by the man, who was shot in the abdomen when he refused to put down the board he was using to threaten them

The wound is described as non-life threatening. No one else was hurt.

