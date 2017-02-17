Man Sentenced To Year In Jail For Ventura County Mortgage Scam

The former operator of a mortgage business in Ventura County who offered to help homeowners in financial trouble, but instead stole their money has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Patrick Iturra was sentenced after being convicted of five counts of foreclosure consultant fraud, and grand theft.

Prosecutors say he was a partner in a company called Mercury Business Group which had eight documented victims. Seven of them lost their homes.

In addition to the year in jail, Iturra was ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution.