Man Fatally Stabbed In Ventura County Now Being Identified

Five people have been identified as what detectives are calling “persons of interest” in a fatal stabbing on Christmas Day in Ventura County.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 2600 block of Munson Avenue in Camarillo at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday by reports of a fight. They found Bronson Boyett with multiple stab wounds. The 23 year old man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives say the fatal stabbing occurred during a fight between two groups of people. They identified three adults, and two juveniles as persons of interest.

The investigators say they aren’t looking for anyone else, but no formal charges have been filed yet.