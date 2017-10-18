Man Enters Guilty Pleas In What Ventura County Prosecutors Call "Sextortion" Case

Prosecutors say a Ventura County man pled guilty to a half dozen felony charges in what they call a “sextortion” case.

Investigators say Alex Scott Roberts of Simi Valley contacted nearly a dozen victims through an app, claiming he had nude photos of them, and would put them on the internet if they didn’t meet his demands. The 22 year old man was already on probation for extortion when the new incidents happened earlier this year.

It’s expected Roberts will be sentenced to six years in prison when he appears in court next, in December.