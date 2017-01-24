Man Dead Following Officer Involced Shooting On Central Coast

The investigation is continuing into a fatal officer involved shooting on the Central Coast.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies looking for a wanted suspect stopped a car on the southbound 101 near the Santa Barbara Road exit in Atascadero just after 12 this morning. Deputies say as they approached the man, he pulled out a gun. They opened fire, and retreated.

After backup officers arrived and the freeway was closed, officers again approached the car and discovered the man was dead.

His name and what he was wanted for haven’t been released. Sections of Highway 101 in the area of the shooting was closed for about six hours.