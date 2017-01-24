Man Dead Following Officer Involced Shooting On Central Coast

By 1 minute ago

The investigation is continuing into a fatal officer involved shooting on the Central Coast.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies looking for a wanted suspect stopped a car on the southbound 101 near the Santa Barbara Road exit in Atascadero just after 12 this morning. Deputies say as they approached the man, he pulled out a gun. They opened fire, and retreated.

After backup officers arrived and the freeway was closed, officers again approached the car and discovered the man was dead.

His name and what he was wanted for haven’t been released. Sections of Highway 101 in the area of the shooting was closed for about six hours.

Tags: 
san luis obispo county sheriff's deputies
shooting

Related Content

Woman Dead, Man Being Sought In What Detectives Think Was Domestic Violence Case In Ventura County

By Jan 5, 2017

A woman is dead, and a man is being sought in what police think was a domestic violence case in Ventura County.

Oxnard Police were called to the 100 block of North Juanita Street at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday by reports of a man dragging a woman into a home, followed by multiple gunshots.

Officers pulled a wounded woman outside, who died despite life saving efforts at the scene.

Police say Alfredo Ortiz of Oxnard is a suspect in the killing. Detectives say the 33 year old man is armed, and dangerous.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released yet.

Oxnard Police Officer Injured In Confrontation With Armed Man

By Apr 1, 2016
(Ventura County Fire Air Unit Photo)

An Oxnard Police officer was injured, and four children had to be rescued following a confrontation with a man armed with a gun.

It happened just before 4 p.m. yesterday, on the 2700 block of El Dorado Avenue in Oxnard. Officers were called to the area by reports of a man armed with a gun, and when they arrived, there was an exchange of gunfire.