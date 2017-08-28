Man Convicted Of Stabbing Outside Of Ventura County Mosque Gets 16 Year Prison Sentence

By 8 hours ago

A man convicted of a stabbing outside of a mosque in Ventura County has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Marco Delacruz and another man approached the mosque on Erringer Road in Simi Valley, and asked some people who were leaving if they could use a rest room. When told the building was closed, the two men began yelling ethnic and religious slurs.

Prosecutors say the men then started a fight with members of the mosque, and Delacruz stabbed and seriously injured a man. The victim has since recovered from the December, 2016 attack. The 27 year old Simi Valley man was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon. Because he had past convictions, he received an enhanced sentence.

The other man charged in the incident, John Matteson of Simi Valley, hasn’t gone on trial yet.

Second Man Sought For Stabbing Outside Of Ventura County Mosque Arrested

By Dec 15, 2016

Police arrested the second man being sought in connection with what investigators call the hate crime stabbing of a man at a Ventura County mosque.

Simi Valley Police detectives, and a SWAT team arrested Marco De la Cruz at a home on the 1500 block of Kearney Avenue early this morning. The 26 year old man was arrested without incident on four counts ranging from assault with a deadly weapon to making criminal threats. Detectives say he is a gang member with a long criminal history.

Man Arrested Following Attack Outside Of Ventura County Mosque Facing Five Charges

By Dec 13, 2016

A man arrested following what authorities call a hate crime attack following the stabbing of a man leaving a mosque in Ventura County is now facing five charges.

Ventura County prosecutors say John Matteson and another man asked some people leaving the Islamic Center of Simi Valley Saturday night if they could use a restroom. They were told the center was closed.