Man Arrested in Texas For Ventura County Double Shooting

By Dec 16, 2016

A man has been arrested in Texas for a December 4th shooting in Ventura County which left one person dead, and a second seriously injured.

A CHP officer driving on the 700 block of South Seaward Avenue in Ventura heard gunshots, and found Spence Turner with gunshot wounds. The 27 year old Ventura man died a short time later at a hospital. A second man was seriously wounded.

Ventura Police detectives identified Sadiki Shakur as a suspect in the killing, and learned he was in Amarillo, Texas. With the help of the FBI, and Amarillo Police, he was arrested Thursday night

There’s no word on what led to the shooting.

Tags: 
ventura murder
double shooting

Related Content

Man Sought For Ventura County Murder Arrested in New Mexico

By Sep 30, 2016

A man sought for an August murder in Ventura County has been found and arrested in New Mexico.

On August 13th, the body of Martin Fierros was found was found on the ground outside of an apartment complex on the 6300 block of Whippoorwill Street in Ventura. The 25 year old Ventura man had been fatally stabbed. Ventura Police detectives determined that Marco Vences of Ventura was a suspect in the killing. An arrest warrant was issued for the 24 year old man.