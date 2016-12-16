Man Arrested in Texas For Ventura County Double Shooting

A man has been arrested in Texas for a December 4th shooting in Ventura County which left one person dead, and a second seriously injured.

A CHP officer driving on the 700 block of South Seaward Avenue in Ventura heard gunshots, and found Spence Turner with gunshot wounds. The 27 year old Ventura man died a short time later at a hospital. A second man was seriously wounded.

Ventura Police detectives identified Sadiki Shakur as a suspect in the killing, and learned he was in Amarillo, Texas. With the help of the FBI, and Amarillo Police, he was arrested Thursday night

There’s no word on what led to the shooting.