Man Arrested For String Of Auto Break-Ins On South Coast

Police say some alert citizens led to the arrest of a man on a crime spree on the South Coast.

Oxnard Police received a call at about 1:30 this morning about someone breaking into vehicles on the 1400 block of South Victoria Avenue. Officers say they found Ulises Guerrero at the scene, with his hands bleeding from what they say was his efforts to burglarize cars.

They say the 30 year old man had some stolen items in his possession, and as they investigated further, they say they discovered nine vehicles in the neighborhood had been hit by break-ins.